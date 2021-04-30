On April 27, the Decora Study Club met at the Victoria Women’s Club House. President Mary Virginia Jacobs called the meeting to order with 18 members present reported by Joan Mathieu.
The collect and pledges were led by Helen Grant. Sandra Strickland read the minutes from the April 13 meeting, and Karen Perkins gave the treasurer’s report.
The social hour was hosted by Doreta Keith, Perkins, Helen Hultquist, Barbara Skipper and Joan Groll.
Suzanne Foertsch introduced the guest speaker for the day, John Moraida of Devereux Gardens. Moraida presented a program about making floral arrangements. He made five floral arrangements using plants from backyards and side yards. Moraida’s tips were to cut flowers at an angle, take the greenery off the stem to place in water, change water daily and heights for various occasions. The presentation was educational and enjoyed by all. The five arrangements were used as door prizes.
Jacobs reminded the members of our upcoming meeting and luncheon May 11 at the Sky Restaurant.
Announcements included cares and concerns. Jacobs adjourned the meeting.
