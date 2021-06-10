The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.
This is the seventh consecutive time that the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent has earned this top distinction.
“It’s important our donors trust that we’re using their donations wisely to accomplish our mission of helping heal the hurt of hunger throughout our 11-county service area,” said Robin Cadle, Food Bank president/CEO. “Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters our good governance and financial accountability.”
Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These accountability and transparency metrics, which account for 50 % of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders. On June 1, 2016, Charity Navigator upgraded its methodology for rating each charity’s’ financial health with CN 2.1. These enhancements further substantiate the financial health of our four star charities.
“The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.”
The Food Bank’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org. More-detailed information about the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent’s rating is available to Charity Navigator site visitors who become registered users, another free service.
