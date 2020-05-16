Gastrointestinal obstruction is a life-threatening condition that occurs in dogs and cats. Young dogs are generally at a higher risk because they are not picky about what they eat.
An intestinal obstruction is simply a blockage of the flow of food material in the gastrointestinal tract. The obstruction can be partial or complete, may occur in any area of the gastrointestinal tract, and can be caused by many different reasons.
Food items that can cause obstructions are bones, corn on the cob, potatoes and carrots. Toys, plastic, stuffing and string associated with toys can create an obstruction. Cats are particularly prone to obstructions due to string.
A foreign object obstructing the outflow of ingesta from the stomach can cause vomiting, dehydration, lethargy and weight loss.
Small intestinal obstruction will also cause these symptoms, however damage to the intestinal lining can result in death of the bowel and potentially toxemia (toxins in the blood).
There are many things that can lead to gastrointestinal obstruction including tumors, inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, gastric outflow obstruction due to thickening, twisting of the gut, intussusceptions (telescoping of the intestine) and most commonly, foreign bodies.
Your veterinarian will likely want to performX-rays to look for an abnormality. If obstruction is suspected a barium dye study may be performed to help determine the extent of the obstruction and possibly even the cause. Endoscopy, which is a small tube that contains a camera, may also be passed down the mouth and into the stomach to look for the source of the obstruction. Ultrasonography could also be a useful tool to help visualize what is in the stomach or small intestine.
Treatment of intestinal obstruction typically consists of removing the obstruction via surgery. Depending on how quickly the obstruction is removed and how much damage is done to the gastrointestinal tract will be determining factors in your animal’s prognosis. After surgery, fluids, a bland diet, gastrointestinal protectants and antibiotics are the mainstay of treatment.
The best way to prevent an obstruction is to take precautions and make sure that you keep your pets away from table scraps or other objects that your pet could potentially ingest.
Keep your dogs kenneled when they are unattended. This will keep them safe and give you peace of mind.
Set rules for any guests at your house to ensure that your pet does not have access to unsafe objects. Make sure that everyone understands that your pet is not allowed to receive table scraps.
Intestinal obstructions can be potentially deadly. If you see any of the above listed clinical signs or know for sure that your pet ate something it shouldn’t have, then it is best to contact your local veterinarian for further advice. Time is of the essence with intestinal foreign bodies, therefore if you wait too long your pet’s life may be in jeopardy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.