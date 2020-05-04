The history of nursing goes back centuries, long before Florence Nightingale captured the world’s attention when she formalized nursing education in the 1850s, according to the American Nurses Association.
President Ronald Reagan proclaimed “National Recognition Day for Nurses” on May 6, 1982.
The recognition was expanded to National Nurses Week in 1990, and occurs every year from May 6 to May 12, which is Nightingale’s birthday.
So it’s befitting that we honor nurses and their specific profession by asking for their photos.
Submit them to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto. Include names and the health care facility.
