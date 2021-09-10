As a boy growing up in Victoria’s Southside, Leonard Lira was inspired to enlist in the military by two older boys in his neighborhood who joined the Army and Navy. During his own 28-year Army career, Lira completed three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, rising to the rank of colonel and serving as the chief of operations at NATO’s headquarters in Kabul.
These days, Lira is an assistant professor at San Jose State University. He has taught for years on national security, international relations and other topics. The Advocate sat down with Lira to ask him about 9/11 and the wars that followed.
Q: Tell me about your deployment to Iraq.
A: I did two long, back-to back tours. The first tour was really intense, helping the commander manage combat operations in the northern part of Iraq.
The second tour, the first six months was pretty intense combat operations. We had several firefights and IED attacks. Then it was a lightbulb, everything just stopped and we started working on stability and reconstruction operations.
Q: Did 9/11 change your thinking about America’s place in the world?
A: It really caused the military to look at its fundamental purpose. Even after Vietnam, we in the military considered that the major threat we always had to prepare for was a near-peer competitor in a World War II-type engagement.
9/11 made us question that. Here you had a non-state actor that could cause tremendous damage on the home front.
Q: How did our mission in Iraq change over time?
A: If you could connect terrorism with weapons of mass destruction that we thought were in Iraq, we wanted to stop that threat. (Note: Later intelligence demonstrated there was no evidence of a robust WMD program linked to al-Qaeda in Iraq.) Once we were there, we didn’t want Iraq to be a launching pad for future terrorist attacks to the United States.
I think the mission eventually suffered from mission creep. When you’re rebuilding a country, it’s got to come from the population within.
Q: What about Afghanistan?
A: We invaded Afghanistan to destroy al-Qaeda, the perpetrators of 9/11, and to ensure that they couldn’t launch another attack from Afghanistan. Our mission changed after we completely depleted al-Qaeda, to ensuring Afghanistan would no longer be a launching platform for any future terrorist organizations. The way it was conceived to do that was to build political, security and economic institutions.
The cost and the time that it takes to implement that turned out to be too much, I think. The national security of the United States was at diminishing returns, because we had accomplished the (original) mission.
Q: What did you think of how the withdrawal was handled by the Biden Administration?
A: I don’t want to second-guess the tactical commander on the ground. I will say, operationally, this did not seem like it was well planned out. It would have been better if we had more time. The reason we didn’t have more time is because the United States committed to that Aug. 31 withdrawal.
Having served in Afghanistan, and served in Iraq, I agreed with this withdrawal, I think it makes strategic sense, but I think it was not well implemented.
They still got out 124,000, 125,000 people. It’s one the largest airlifts in US military history. If we stayed longer, we probably would have had more casualties. My heart goes out to all the family members that lost loved ones in this attack.
Q: Do you foresee the risk of terrorist attacks on the United States increasing as a result of the Biden Administration’s decision to withdraw?
A: I think the risks are far greater for the immediate neighboring countries than they are for the United States. As Afghanistan stabilizes and the Taliban try to consolidate power, there is going to be a humanitarian and refugee crisis. Honestly, countries such as Iran, Pakistan, China and Russia were quite happy to see the U.S. stay in Afghanistan and keep it stabilized.
The jury’s still out. There is that organization that is there now, ISIS-K, that is an offshoot of the Taliban, but they don’t have the capacity to do what al-Qaeda did back in 2001 at this point.
Q: How has the threat of terrorism changed since 9/11?
A: It’s important to say we haven’t seen a terrorist attack like 9/11 in 20 years. Back then, was there was this capacity of non-state actors like al-Qaeda to attack state actors like the US in their own homeland. That capacity has been reduced through security and diplomatic developments around the world.
What’s different is access to terrorism has increased worldwide due to technology. China and Russia are allowing technology and cybercrime to act in the short term because it benefits their short-term interests. We’re seeing the coopting of terrorists by state actors out of mutual convenience.
The threat is still there, but it’s a different threat than it was in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.