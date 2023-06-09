POINT COMFORT — Workers driving in and out of Formosa Plastics' campus may notice less traffic congestion in two years.

The plastics maker announced Friday it will provide $3.6 million for the expansion of Farm-to-Market Road 1593.

The project, overseen by the Texas Department of Transportation, would widen FM 1593 from two lanes to five. The expansion includes the intersection of SH 35, extending north for about 3 miles.

Calhoun County authorities and officials had reported numerous crashes and instances of unsafe driving along roadways near the plant. In fact, in 2018 former Point Comfort Mayor Leslie Machicek described the traffic near her city as "The Formosa 500."

As part of the FM 1593 project, new traffic signals would be added at Gates 3, 5 and 8.

Construction, which will take 12 to 16 months to complete, is scheduled to begin next year, according to TxDOT. The project will cost an estimated $38.6 million.

Mike Rivet, site manager of Formosa's Point Comfort facilities, said the road expansion would better suit the more than 5,500 Formosa employees and contractors who work at the plant.

"There's a lot of vehicles, which mean there is a lot of traffic," Rivet said, "We're looking forward to participating in the planning and development with TxDOT."

Jeffery Vinklarek, director of transportation and development for TxDOT's Yoakum District, said an independent contractor will be hired for the project later this year.

"It is a safety project, considering the amount of traffic coming in and out, or along this corridor," Vinklarek said.

Formosa's Health and Safety Director, Shane Burgin, said employees come as far as Corpus Christi to Formosa's plant in Point Comfort.

"When we converge on this place, it creates bottlenecks," Burgin said.

State Rep. J.M. Lozano, whose district includes Point Comfort, thanked Formosa for its financial support.

"This is just another example of Formosa's incredible care for the community," Lozano said. "They're stepping up to the plate to help Texas build this road."

Lozano is a member of the House Committee on Transportation.