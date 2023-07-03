Fireworks

The Fourth of July schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:

Garbage Schedule

Regular garbage, recycling and limb collection will occur. The landfill will have normal hours. The brush site and compost facility will be closed.

Texas Zoo

Will be open regular hours Tuesday.

City and County Offices

All city and county offices and Transit will be closed Tuesday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.

Museums

The Children’s Discovery Museum, Museum of the Coastal Bend and the Nave Museum will be closed Tuesday. Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art is closed to set up a new exhibit.

Libraries

The Victoria Public Library and The Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed Tuesday.

State offices

Workforce Solutions, Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Tuesday.

U.S. Postal Service

The post offices will be closed Tuesday.

Financial institutions

All financial institutions will be closed Tuesday

Public and Private Schools

All public and private schools in Victoria will be closed Tuesday.

Higher Education

The University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College locations will be closed Tuesday.

Victoria Advocate

All Victoria Advocate departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Tuesday. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at bcooper@vicad.com or 361-574-1285.

