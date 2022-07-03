The Fourth of July schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
Garbage schedule
Regular garbage, recycling, yard waste and limb collection will occur. The compost and brush site will be closed Monday. The landfill will be open.
Texas Zoo
The zoo will be open.
Riverside Golf Course
Riverside Golf Course will be open Monday.
City and county offices
All city offices will be closed Monday. Transit will be closed Monday. All Victoria County offices will be closed Monday. The Victoria County Health Department and Victoria Community Health Center will be closed Monday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.
Museums
Museums are normally closed Monday.
Libraries
The Victoria Public Library will be closed Monday. The Victoria College Library and the University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed Monday.
State offices
Workforce Solutions, Texas Department of Human Services, Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, and the Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office will be closed Monday. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed.
U.S. Postal Service
The post offices will be closed Monday.
Financial institutions
First Convenience Bank will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday. All other banks will be closed Monday.
Schools
All Victoria public and private schools will be closed Monday.
Higher education
The University of Houston-Victoria campus and Victoria College campus will be closed Monday.
Victoria Advocate
All departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Monday. The customer service automated system is available 24 hours a day, every day. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.