The Fourth of July schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
Garbage Schedule
Regular garbage, recycling and limb collection will occur. The landfill will have normal hours. The brush site and compost facility will be closed.
Texas Zoo
Will be open regular hours Tuesday.
City and County Offices
All city and county offices and Transit will be closed Tuesday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.
Museums
The Children’s Discovery Museum, Museum of the Coastal Bend and the Nave Museum will be closed Tuesday. Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art is closed to set up a new exhibit.
Libraries
The Victoria Public Library and The Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed Tuesday.
State offices
Workforce Solutions, Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Tuesday.
U.S. Postal Service
The post offices will be closed Tuesday.
Financial institutions
All financial institutions will be closed Tuesday
Public and Private Schools
All public and private schools in Victoria will be closed Tuesday.
Higher Education
The University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College locations will be closed Tuesday.
Victoria Advocate
All Victoria Advocate departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Tuesday. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.