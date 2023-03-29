March 4, 1966, was supposed to be a routine search and clear mission for Spc. Rene Reyes.
Reyes and his platoon, men of the 101st Airborne Division, were walking along a path between a rice paddy and the Phu My village in South Vietnam.
Then, all hell broke loose.
Bullets cracked through the air as the platoon realized it was being ambushed by soldiers from the North Vietnamese Army.
Through the confusion, a fellow infantryman by the name of Reuben Louis Garnett, shouted at Reyes to get to safety while returning covering fire for him. Garnett then rushed over to the wounded platoon leader and attempted to pull him to safety, not knowing the lieutenant was already dead. It was then that Garnett was shot and killed, Reyes said.
Decades later, Reyes wears a metal bracelet with Garnett's name inscribed on it to honor the man from Steelton, Pennsylvania, who saved his life. It is a memory that has stayed with Reyes.
“We won every battle but lost the war,” Reyes said.
Wednesday marked National Vietnam War Veterans Day. First proclaimed by President Richard Nixon in 1974. The day serves to recognize the sacrifices of all Americans who served in the Vietnam War.
At Patriot Park in Victoria County, over a hundred attendees gathered Wednesday morning at the site of a Vietnam veterans pavilion.
“March 29 was when the last combat units left Vietnam, and that’s when the North Vietnamese released the prisoners of war,” Reyes said. “It’s a day to remember the over 58,000 that didn’t make it back and to honor all of the veterans here because we were not honored when we came back.”
Despite the chilly Wednesday morning air, local veterans from all branches slowly made their way up to the pavilion, shaking hands and sharing memories.
As veterans continued to mingle, waiting for guest speaker Joe Pena, 81, to take the stand, Ernest Montez walked around the crowd, a black beret shielding his head from the cool air.
Montez served in the U.S. Army as a machine gunner in the Vietnam War, working to escort supply convoys.
“Today will be 52 years since I came back from Vietnam, March 29,” Montez said. “The time I flew, I got into Seattle, Washington, checked out and got on a plane to Houston, caught a bus and got home that afternoon.”
Now, Montez serves as the president of Vietnam Veterans of America Crossroads Chapter 898. With a stack of white flyers in one hand, Montez walked with attendees, talking about the park's memorial.
Crossroads Chapter 898 is still looking for sponsors to honor Vietnam veterans through the memorial, Montez said. Those who wish to sponsor a brick can mail a donation of $50 to VVA P.O. Box 1111 Victoria, Texas 77902.
Although the memorial has been finished, prospective sponsors can still purchase bricks.
Even though it’s been over 50 years since he came back from Vietnam, Montez chuckled, remembering how hectic it was for himself and other returning service members who were packed together like sardines during processing. Each was ecstatically thinking of the first thing they would do when they got home.
“They passed you through like cattle,” Montez said. “They just put any kind of uniform on you and kept you going — and you didn’t care — you were just happy to get out.
Back in 1963, Pena, a Port Lavaca native, reported to San Antonio in 1963 after getting notified he was drafted into the Army. He spent some time there before heading to Fort Polk and Fort Benning in Georgia where he did his basic training.
During his 116 days spent in Vietnam, Pena, a private first class was a part of the Battle of Ia Drang, a bloody battle near the start of the Vietnam War.
“We didn’t know what darkness was,” Pena said. “There were a few times when the flares would blow out, and it’d get dark, but most of the time, there were flares going off lighting up the fields.”
At least 175 men were killed in his battalion, with several hundred others wounded, he said. Some of the men who died had less than 14 days before getting out of the service, he said.
“Artillery saved our butts. The helicopter gunship saved us. Air Force saved us. Navy saved us. Marine Corps saved us," he said. “If it wasn’t for them, none of us would have come home.”
Pena was one of the lucky ones who made it back to U.S. soil. When he got back home, he went to work as a sheriff's deputy and then as a detective sergeant, eventually working his way up to assistant chief and police chief for Port Lavaca from 1985 to 1990.
Even though the adjustment to civilian life came fast and hard, the initial public reaction to troops coming home was horrid, he said. Opposition to the Vietnam War, through the form of protests and ridicule, made soldiers feel forgotten, he said.
“We were treated like outcasts,” Pena said.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is important and serves to honor the U.S. soldiers who were never recognized when they first returned from the war.
Since his return from Vietnam, Pena has held onto his memories of the war, some which are painful. And in a briefcase tucked in one of his closets, he has held onto more concrete reminders, like a pair of his combat boots, uniform, medals and other keepsakes.
The suitcase that remains unopened for 56 years, locked.
Pena's wife sometimes asks him when he will open the briefcase, but he doesn't know if he ever will.