Day three of the free flu shot clinic for low-income and homeless residents was canceled due to weather.
The Victoria Fire Department partnered with local health care providers and nonprofits to provide the no-cost flu shot clinic from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26-28 at Queen City Park. The clinic on Oct. 28 was canceled.
The Victoria Fire Department is working to plan additional flu vaccine clinic events in the near future.
The clinic was being funded by Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds provided to the city through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The city purchased 350 vaccines through the grant funding and allotted 200 for this three-day event, said Fire Chief Tracy Fox on Monday, adding that staff was looking into scheduling another event to give out the rest at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.