Freezing temperatures are expected late tonight through Wednesday morning across the Victoria Crossroads and northern counties of South Texas, according to the National Weather Service.
A freeze warning is in effect from 2 to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing, ranging from 29 to 32 degrees in the warned areas and may last 5 to 6 hours. Temperatures in other areas may briefly touch freezing for an hour or less.
The weather service said the cold temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and the agency is urging residents to protect outdoor animals from the cold.
