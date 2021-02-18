Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s throughout the Crossroads Thursday night and Friday morning.
Freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chill are predicted overnight, but conditions should be dry and free of wintry precipitation, according to a National Weather Service news release issued Thursday night.
Nevertheless, freeze, hard freeze and wind chill warnings were in effect throughout most of the Crossroads.
The cold temperatures could further damage exposed pipes although many Crossroads communities are left without water because of previous pipe and water system damage, according to the weather service.
Residents also are advised to consider the safety of outdoor plants and pets with temperatures forecast to fall into the lower 20s or even colder.
That bitterly cold weather is forecast to warm into the 40s Friday with mostly clear skies.
More cold weather in the 20s or colder is again expected Friday night and Saturday morning.
