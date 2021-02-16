Temperatures are expected to hover in the 30s Wednesday, and another round of freezing rain tonight could leave road conditions dangerous, according to a National Weather Service news release issued Tuesday night.
After a cool morning with temperatures in the 20s, a high of 43 degrees is expected Wednesday.
Another round of freezing rain or sleet is possible across the northern portions of South Texas Wednesday night.
Victoria, Goliad, Bee and Live Oak counties are in a winter weather watch until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to National Weather Service Corpus Christi.
An additional round of freezing rain and sleet in the Crossroads Tuesday night could contribute to dangerous road conditions Wednesday morning, according to an NWS news release.
Elevated roadways, including bridges and overpasses, may become slick and dangerous. Small tree branches may become covered in ice and break, causing isolated power outages, according to the news release.
Ice up to one-tenth of an inch is expected in Victoria County and the surrounding Crossroads.
Starting Thursday, the temperature is forecast to warm back up this weekend.
