A winter weather advisory will be in effect from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.
The weather advisory comes with the expected arrival of an arctic cold front in South Texas, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s Thursday night and Friday morning.
As a result, a freeze watch will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday. A second freeze watch will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
According to the weather service, lingering moisture could allow for some sleet and freezing rain, but little to no accumulation is expected.
A windchill watch also will be in effect Thursday night, and windchill temperatures could reach as low as 16 degrees in Victoria County.
