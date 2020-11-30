Freezing temperatures are expected Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
As December arrives, a freeze warning is in place for much of the Crossroads from midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday, bringing lows from 29 to 32 degrees. The freeze is expected to last from three to five hours.
Freezing conditions can kill sensitive plants and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. The National Weather Service advises taking steps to protect tender plants from the cold. Water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly and outdoor sprinkler systems should be turned off.
Monday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 56 and wind gusts as high as 23 miles per hour.
