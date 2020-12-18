A high of 69 degrees is forecast Friday, with increasing clouds as the day progresses, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds of 5 to 13 miles per hour are projected.
Tonight's low is expected to be 59 degrees.
There is a 30% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, developing into a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Saturday.
A quarter to a half inch of rainfall is possible tomorrow, and the rain could be accompanied by wind gusts up to 18 miles per hour.
