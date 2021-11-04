Hallet Oak Foundation’s Friends of the Lavaca River committee planted four trees along the Lavaca River
Landowner Billy Hobbs gave permission for planting next to Stripes convenience store. Friends chose live oak trees as a representation of what makes Texas, Texas. They are year-round, low-maintenance trees that can survive in the diverse soils of Lavaca County, according to a news release from the organization.
Lois Weiss, who donated the trees to Hallet Oak Foundation, had nurtured them from seedlings. A few years ago, hundreds of sprouted acorns fell from her oak trees in Breslau. She planted them in paper cups and gradually stepped them up into 5-gallon pots. Having planted a dozen on the Weiss property and given a dozen or so to friends and family, she offered the remainder to the Friends river committee.
Volunteers Milton Mache and Mieko Mahi spent three minutes planting each tree.
The Hallet Oak Foundation invites others to do likewise because native plantings are a really big help to the waterways.
Keeping the river free from trash also is important. The foundation has joined the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority’s “Adopt-a-River” campaign and wants to encourage others to help out.
Meanwhile, businesses or people can email their sustainability stories and photos of what they are doing to improve their city and its environment to the Hallet Oak Foundation at venue@halletoakgallery.com.
In collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution, Hallet Foundation will select a variety of community projects to showcase on their new touch-screen kiosk donated by BoomTown Oil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.