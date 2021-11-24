Friends of the Victoria Public Library to host book sale.

Friends of the Victoria Public Library Book Sale is scheduled for Jan. 23-29 in the Bronte Room of the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
On Jan. 23, a members-only preview sale will be from 2-4 p.m. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 25, 27 and 28, and 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 29.
The Book Bag Special Sale will be on the last day where shoppers can stuff a Friends of the Victoria Public Library book bag for $1, with unlimited refills. Book Bags are available for purchase anytime during the sale for $5.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the programs and services of the Victoria Public Library. In fact, through early October, the Friends of the Library provided funding that supported 77 programs and events at the Library during 2021. For more information, patrons can contact the Library at 361-485-3301.
Donations are currently being accepted of gently used books and audio/visual materials. Donations may be delivered to the library anytime during regular operating hours.
Future sale dates are May 15-21, 2022 and Sept. 18-24, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.