Chip Caraway, Sanders Wilkerson and David Nevarez laughed as they pulled apart hot pieces of pork to feed almost 300 families.
The three friends worked with other volunteers to donate food, toys and books to Victoria families to get them through the holiday season. The annual donation event was held at Dudley Elementary School on Saturday.
“We’re here just giving back,” said Nevarez, 54, of El Paso.
The trio met at Stroman High School in the ‘80s, and they became fast friends. After graduation, they went their separate ways, but they always come back to reminisce and give back.
The three friends return to Victoria ISD to help as a way to thank their educators and the district that helped mold them, Nevarez said.
“It all started from here,” Nevarez. “Everything I learned here made me a better leader.”
The event Saturday afternoon was about more than giving back to the community. It was a chance for three friends to reminisce about the past and reconnect after months apart.
“This is more than a friendship,” Nevarez said.
The three occasionally lifted the heavy metal hoods to the barbecue pits to check on the pork. Smoke billowed in the air with their laughter as they talked about their lives since high school.
A group of friends, who met in high school, cook together to feed nearly 300 people in need at Dudley Elementary School on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/yhBYdnDDS1— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) December 14, 2019
Nevarez moved to Victoria from Dallas when he was in high school, and the change in scenery was shocking. But Caraway and Wilkerson eased the transition and embraced his friendship, Nevarez explained.
“These guys don’t know it, but they’re my therapy,” Nevarez said.
Caraway, Wilkerson and Nevarez were in charge of smoking pork for hot pulled pork sandwiches. They started cooking at 4 p.m. Friday and continued sitting by the hot pit well into Saturday afternoon. They carried tray after tray of food into the elementary school cafeteria.
The event started several years ago with Wilkerson’s mother. She wanted to make sure kids were fed while the schools were closed during the holiday break, explained Wilkerson, 55, of Victoria.
“We want to make it bigger every year,” he said.
Wilkerson said it is great to have friends who have been through his highs and lows in life.
“It feels fantastic,” he said. “I’m grateful I have great men in my life.”
Their bond grew strong because of their shared love of music. The three of them became friends through the high school band, and all of them played brass instruments.
There was no doubt Caraway would fly from St. Louis to join his friends Saturday, he said.
“We have to get a couple times a year to see each other,” he said. “We sit around and solve the world’s problems.”
The trio meet up twice a year every year. They meet once to help with the fundraiser, just the three of them and some other local friends, and they travel later in the year with their wives.
Caraway said every time they meet, it’s as if no time has passed.
“We pick up where we left off,” he laughed.
They may live hundreds of miles apart, but distance is no barrier in their friendship of nearly 40 years.
