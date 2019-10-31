In the 1970s, people could find Raymond “Murph” McKnight Jr. with his hat turned backward, umpiring a game of “cup ball” at the Little League fields.
“He would throw his chest out and bump you like an umpire,” said Bard Letsinger, pastor of Fellowship of the Crossroads. “That’s what Murph did.”
McKnight, 63, died Oct. 24. He lived in New Braunfels the later part of his life, but he lived in Victoria from 1964-96.
Everyone knew McKnight, Letsinger said.
“No matter where you went there was Murph,” he said.
Letsinger remembers fondly McKnight, who was developmentally disabled, keeping the kids in line as they played cup ball. It was a game they made up for when their siblings were playing a game at the Little League fields.
The kids would use a soda cup, which were made of wax at the time, and crumble them up into a ball. They would play a game similar to baseball but use their hands as a bat.
“Murph was the umpire,” Letsinger said.
McKnight was older than most of the kids playing, but if there was any major event going on, McKnight was there, Letsinger said.
“Every time you turned around and there he would be,” he said.
Letsinger said during that time McKnight would have been the target for bullying, but he had a charm that won people over despite being different.
“You would think he would be the outcast,” he said. “He wasn’t.”
McKnight’s sister Judy Southard, of Corpus Christi, said before moving to Victoria, he would be picked on. But, when they moved to Victoria that changed.
“He was just really outgoing,” she said. “He just loved everybody.”
She said growing up, she hardly saw her older brother, by one year, because he was constantly socializing and going to high school games — regardless of the sport.
“He was everyone’s mascot,” Southard said.
Doug Kidder, YMCA after-school program site director at Aloe Elementary School, said he knew McKnight from when he worked at the YMCA “back in the day.”
“Everybody knew him,” Kidder said. “He never knew any strangers.”
He said he frequently saw McKnight at sporting events around town. No matter who was playing, that’s who he cheered for, he said.
McKnight was always talking to someone, Kidder said. He was awesome, and he was a fixture at the YMCA.
McKnight would greet the children as they were brought into the YMCA and he would give everyone a hug.
“I never saw him not smile,” Kidder said. “He was always smiling and laughing.”
