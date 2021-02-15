The dangerously cold temperatures will persist in the Crossroads through at least noon on Tuesday, and another round of freezing rain is possible on Tuesday night or late Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Although there isn’t any additional freezing rain, sleet or snow expected on Monday night, meteorologists said any ice that melted during the day is likely to refreeze overnight as the temperatures get down to the teens and lower 20s. Wind chills are expected to drop to between 0 and 15 degrees Monday night. A freeze warning and wind chill warning for Victoria and surrounding counties will remain in effect through noon on Tuesday.
Temperatures are unlikely to rise above freezing until Tuesday afternoon. The region could see some additional snow or ice on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, particularly in Goliad County and northwest Victoria County. At Victoria’s airport, about 0.07 inches of accumulated ice was reported, according to the NWS.
Extended exposure to the cold weather or long periods of time outside could put you at risk for hypothermia or frostbite.
Read more here about weather-related cancellations in the Crossroads. And you can read more here about how to prepare your home, pets and plants for the cold weather.
