New business endeavors in and around Victoria have often come in waves, helping various corners of the local economy build throughout the decades.
Many of the drivers of industry came to town at different stages in the city's long history, directly and indirectly creating jobs and building Victoria into the multisector city economy it is today. Many of these businesses spurred other businesses' creation or a decision to move to the region.
Many of these industries are still mainstays for employment, economic development and revenue today. Here are a few eras in Victoria's business history when businesses across various sectors helped build the city and region.
Early industries still here today
Cattle ranching
- In Thomas O'Connor's lifetime, from 1817 to 1887, he built "reportedly the largest individual land and cattle holding in Texas."
- James Alfred McFaddin, who lived 1840 to 1916, established ranches in Victoria and Refugio counties, as well as the first meat packing company in Texas, and was one of the first ranchers to use Brahman cattle breeds in the state.
Crop farming
- Ranching was the region's first major enterprise, but crop farming, including corn, cotton, sorghum, soybeans and rice, has remained a staple for generations.
First oil fields
- Oil fields in and around Victoria County picked up popularity after the first was bought in Victoria County in 1931. News of oil well completions occurred often and are still reported by the Advocate.
Metals, petrochemicals and big city amenities
DeTar Hospital
- The hospital, which still remains at Navarro and Rio Grande streets, opened in 1924 with 10 rooms on property bought for $8,500.
Victoria Machine Works
Alcoa
- The Aluminum Company of America opened its Point Comfort plant in 1947 and operated there until fully curtailing that site's operations in 2016.
The Port of Victoria
The first 14-mile leg of an intracoastal canal to Victoria was completed in 1953.
Union Carbide
- The Union Carbide Corporate site in Seadrift began operations in 1954. It became part of the Dow Chemical Company in 2001.
Manufacturing, retail and modern changes
Formosa
- Formosa Plastics announced it could begin construction on its Point Comfort plant in 1980.
The Victoria Mall
- Retail sales grew about fourfold in Victoria County after the Victoria Mall opened in 1981.
Caterpillar
- The international manufacturer opened its Victoria plant in 2012.
The Eagle Ford Shale
- The second largest gas shale play in Texas began to pick up its production levels in the early 2010s, bringing jobs and dollars into the Crossroads.
