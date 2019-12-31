Road construction will close Hill Street in east Victoria County for about three weeks starting Monday.
Almost a quarter of a mile of the street will be closed from its north end at U.S. 59 to its south end at County Road, according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release issued Monday.
Construction crews will close the roadway, which lies to the south of the Victoria Regional Airport, to complete work on a nearby frontage road.
The U.S. 59 crossover at Hill Street is already closed to northbound and southbound traffic.
Drivers are advised to detour along County Road or Farm-to-Market-Road 1686 to reach U.S. 59.
