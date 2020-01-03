ROCKPORT—The sun set in the west Thursday night, illuminating the Fulton Mansion in an eerie, dream-like glow.
As visitors walked the lawn and gazed up at the restored, Second French Empire-style home, the damage tornadoes did to the property during Hurricane Harvey seemed soundly in the past.
After a more than two-year closure for a $1 million restoration project, the Fulton Mansion State Historic Site reopened in mid-December and is experiencing record attendance, said Jacqui Ainlay-Conley, the mansion's sight manager.
About 30 people gathered in the education center Thursday night for the first of its new Moonlight at the Mansion Program. On the first Thursday of every month in 2020, the mansion will be open from 5-8 p.m. for self-guided night tours in addition to changing lectures or presentations.
"We wanted to attract people that can't come during the day and the house looks very different at night, so you really get a different feel for what it would have been like in the 1800s," Ainlay-Conley said.
Educator Chandler Wahrmund kicked off 2020 with a presentation about the three major restoration processes that the mansion has undergone since George Fulton constructed it in 1877.
Repairs following Hurricane Harvey were of obvious interest.
The storm destroyed its chimneys and peeled off its flat metal roof, causing water and debris to damage interior collections, floors, plaster walls and crown molding.
"Through the other hurricanes that the mansion had been through it was standard procedure to take all the items and move them up to the third or second floor because of storm surge that would come from the bay," he said. "There was no storm surge with Harvey. Instead, we had the tornadoes that took off the roof, which caused damage to collections ... a lot was lost."
Some things could not be replaced, like Fulton's original Encyclopedia Collection which was replaced with an exact replica, Wahrmund said.
But the mansion maintained its structural integrity, largely due to the infamous, stacked wood plank walls that have survived at least eight hurricanes in its 142 years.
The roof was replaced with a plastic, PVC flexible roof that is wind-certified up to 130 mph. The roof looks historically accurate instead of the flat metal roof.
"God forbid there is another hurricane, but if it does come, the roof should hold up this time," Wahrmund said.
Standing in the parlor, Wahrmund said the most noticeable change since the storm is visitors' ability to enter all the rooms. Previously, they were closed off at the doorways like open windows you could only peer into.
"It's much more interactive and you can really see it as the Fultons lived," he said.
The furnace in the basement was also completely restored. In the kitchen next door, Lynne Spillars, a Missouri resident who spends winters in Texas, examined cooking utensils from the past.
"Look at this bacon fryer," she said. "I guess you put the bacon across here and the grease drips down?"
She was among many visiting the historic site for the first time.
"It's very, very nice," she said. "I mean the views in all these rooms are fabulous. In the back of the house there was such a lovely sunset and to imagine sitting at your the desk in the morning and watching the sun come up over all the water ... It's really pretty cool."
The restoration was funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as well as private donations from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Park Service, Humanities Texas and the San Antonio Conservation Society.
The site reopened for hard hat tours in March 2018, but there was no furniture or decorations inside, said Charlene Oliver, a tour guide at the mansion.
She returned to the property about three weeks after evacuating for Harvey and recalls helping clean up the lawn and wrap furniture in heavy duty plastic to remove for repairs.
"It sounded like they were going to get started right away, but that didn't happen," she said. "When they finally started that was like, 'Oh, Boy!' ... It's been really, really nice to see it through."
Wahrmund was also thrilled to see the mansion reopen. He grew up visiting the site on trips from San Antonio before studying history and returning as an educator.
"It's interesting because I got here in June and none of the stuff was in yet," he said. "It wasn't until about October when the carpets and things started coming in and I went, 'I work at the Fulton Mansion! I work at the place I used to come to as a kid and there were all these things I remembered.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.