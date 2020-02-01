Hundreds of families enjoyed an early spring weekend on a sunny Saturday at the 16th Annual Family Outdoor Expo at the Son Valley Ranch.

Some children were full of excitement while some older ones had their own peaceful moments with dozens of activities geared toward families with children. Some of the most popular activities included hayrides, pony rides, fly-fishing, kayaking and petting zoo.

Under an afternoon sunlight at the petting zoo section, Zarah Cono, 10, was in her own moment with her eyes gazing at a little baby goat in her arms. “It’s like a little baby,” Cono said. “It’s so nice and calm. I just hope that [goat] has a good life.”

Gallery: Family Outdoor Event at Son Valley Ranch

Eyes of other children also shone with surprise around a kangaroo walking around them. Children interacted with animals in other ways as well, riding ponies, roping mock goats and catching rainbow trout.

In fact, giving Texan children an opportunity to catch a fish was how the family expo started.

“The original dream was for kids to have a place to catch a fish,” co-organizer Cherylnn Dry said. “But we wanted for families to be able to experience outdoor activities. Or just something that families can have so much fun together doing. Fun, safe family activities.”

The fun activities are provided to visitors for free thanks to over 400 volunteers sharing their passions. Volunteers who love kayaking walked around in water while holding kayak boats for children. Fishing fans held children’s hands holding fishing rods to help them experience fly-fishing.

“You see little smiles on their face. It’s worth it,” Mike Whitfield who helped children to learn calf roping said.

The Annual Family Outdoor Expo happens every Super Bowl Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Multimedia Intern

I grew up in Seoul, South Korea and have lived and worked around the world as a journalist, namely in Denmark, New York and D.C. Through my photo and video work, I aim to engage people in the news and help make informed decisions about their community.

