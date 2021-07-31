In hopes of letting loose, dozens of people flocked to DeLeon Plaza in Victoria Saturday evening.
The setting sun, dropping temperatures and clear skies made a great venue for the Rock the Park Coors Light Summer Street Dance.
Attendees turned the asphalt into a dance floor and danced long after the sun fell below the horizon, all the while enjoying snow cones, food trucks and ice-cold beer.
“It is great to be back,” said Jimmie Perez, a special event manager for Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, which put on the event. “It is great to put this on for folks who had had a long week and just want to get out, listen to some music, drink a beer and maybe get some ice cream. It’s just an all-around good time.”
Perez said the proceeds of the event will go to Calhoun County Humane Society. The event, which has been held since 2015, can also benefit local businesses in the area as attendees walk to the square and partake in the festivities.
“It is a great time for everyone, in more ways than one,” he said
