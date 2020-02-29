We had a party! As I write this, I am still thinking about the great time had by everyone who came to our Mardi Draw fundraiser last night.
As promised we had great food with a crawfish boil with more crawfish and fixings than you could eat and for those who didn’t want crawfish we had a gumbo contest where attendees could try various recipes of gumbo and vote for the one they liked best. We want to congratulate Kathy Hunt for winning that contest for her outstanding gumbo.
No one left hungry, that’s for sure. All this with wine, beer or tea included with the price of your ticket. We enjoyed good music on the patio with the group Take Three entertaining us and the weather was so nice outside.
Inside we had many artists’ artwork which were donated for a silent auction.
Also, we had a drawing for baskets organizations made along with more artwork donated for our Mardi Draw, thus the title for our festivities. This was a fundraiser for our organization and we do thank all who came to have a good time and support us. We especially want to thank H-E-B for their generous donation, Hartman Distributing and private donors for supporting this function of the Victoria Art League.
Now to report on what is going on at the Victoria Art League this month.
Pattie Lowry will continue to be our artist of the month throughout March. I have seen her show in the middle of our gallery and it is well worth your time to come and see. She is good at more than the two mediums, oils and pastels, that I mentioned last month. You will have to come and see for yourselves.
As for classes I am still teaching the beginners and follow up pottery classes. I mentioned last month that since I had already started classes that if anyone was interested in future classes just to email me at whbauer5491@gmail.com or call or text me at 649-8309 and I can contact you before I start my next classes.
Jim Payne will start new digital photography classes in April. He will offer a beginning class Mondays starting April 6 and an intermediate class starting Tuesdays April 7. This will give you plenty of time to get ready. If you want to increase your knowledge of how to make that camera work for you, get ready, because he is the man to help you make it happen.
Michael Windberg will demonstrate, show, teach and instruct you in how to create paintings in oil. I said all of that to emphasize that he is very knowledgeable and can teach you how to use the medium and improve your skills. There is no time like the present to try something you have always wanted to do. Just let Michael know by email at mrwindberg@hotmail.com or call him at 649-2833.
Richie Vios should be continuing his watercolor with Advanced Watercolor classes this month but you will have to contact him about dates for that or when he will start a new series of classes. Richie travels and paints his plein-air watercolors on site far and wide. He was in New Mexico recently and as I write this he is plein-air painting in Big Bend National Park. He should be back in Victoria by the time you read this article. Contact Richie at 935-7884.
Alana Sharp, our children’s coordinator, is teaching our children’s and youth classes. She teaches different age levels with a variety of offerings, the best way to get information for her classes would be to call her at 210-420-5483 or go to her website at greenlacyrose15@gmail.com. She just finished a unit where the children experienced making something with clay. I know she just finished with the children creating pottery because I unloaded the kids clay creations from the kiln today.
Painting the Town is a fun experience where you come, pay a fee, have an evening to yourself or with friends and experience painting with acrylics. You will have to call Eunice Collins to get information about times and dates. Call her at 576-4043.
Well, I am sorry if you missed our Mardi Draw with all the fun and good eatin’. Don’t get down about it though because we plan to have it again this time next year. So just remember what you missed and make plans to be there next year. You would also see what a great venue it would be to rent for your own special occasions because we do rent our unique facilities out during the year.
Until next time, as usual, I want you to get out, do something different, and smell the roses.
