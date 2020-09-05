When Benjamin Franklin introduced the Chinese tallow tree into the United States in 1776, he didn’t foresee the damage the tree would do to parks across Southeast Texas.
The invasive species spread from Florida to East Texas and into the woods at Coleto Creek Park and Reservoir, which is filled with the thin-trunked trees, whose small leaves are shaped like spades in a deck of playing cards. Mature trees produce 100,000 seeds a year, and making matters worse, the leaves, sap and berries are all poisonous.
To sum it up, tallow trees are a formidable foe — but not too formidable for future Eagle Scout Brian McCarthy, 17, of Victoria.
On Saturday, McCarthy led a team of about 15 volunteers to remove every last tallow tree from a 400-by-300-foot section of the Coleto Creek woods as part of his Eagle Scout project. After removing the trees, McCarthy plans to spray the site with herbicide. He will then plant live oak trees donated by Renken’s Nursery, whose acorns are a popular snack for animals in the park, to replace the tallow.
“The goal is to totally get finished cutting down all the trees,” McCarthy said. “We want to plant trees to bring back the native life.”
The project will also qualify McCarthy for the prestigious Hornaday Awards, a conservation prize awarded to only 1,100 Boy Scouts over the past 80 years, including McCarthy’s older brother Henry, 22.
“To get an Eagle Scout, you have to show leadership,” said Terry McCarthy, Brian’s father, who is a committee chairman for Brian’s troop, number 363, which is sponsored by First United Methodist Church. “As a dad, you have to step away and let your son show everyone what to do.”
The woods were abuzz with chainsaws, power trimmers and clippers on Saturday as McCarthy worked with his crew to clear as much tallow as possible.
“Every goal of every scout is to become an Eagle,” said Brian, who also enjoys going camping and is a prolific popcorn salesman. “It transitions you from a learning scout to a position of leadership. You can teach some of the younger guys.”
Terry McCarthy said his son is trying to complete the project before bow hunting season begins at Coleto Creek on Oct. 3.
