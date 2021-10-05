The Gabriel Project of the Crossroads and the Bethlehem Maternity Home held their raffle fundraiser drawing on Friday at the Pet Resort in Victoria, according to a news release.
The Rev. Dalton Ervin was master of ceremonies. He was joined by supporters Joel Novosad and Toni Schaar.
“We wish to thank our donors of the raffle prizes, all the wonderful people who sold tickets and everyone who purchased tickets — it was a great success,” said Barbara McCain-Williams, who works closely with both organizations. “We had received word the day before that Russell Janecka, president of the Gabriel Project, was killed in a motorcycle accident. It was decided to go ahead with the drawing because that is what Russell would have wanted. He had worked tirelessly to make it a success.”
