The Memorial Day Weekend was busy for local Texas game wardens, who stopped a total of 161 vessels from Friday to Monday.
Chelsea Bailey, a game warden in Calhoun County, said a total of 25 citations and 24 warnings for boating safety violations we issued in the area, and five people were arrested for boating while intoxicated.
One person was also arrested for various crimes, including public intoxication, she said.
Those totals include enforcement in Calhoun, Victoria, Jackson, DeWitt and Lavaca counties, though the majority were concentrated in Port O’Connor, Bailey said.
“At first, it wasn’t as busy, but then it picked up on Saturday and Sunday,” she said. “We kind of all agreed that the majority of the people that have second homes have been here because of the virus.”
Bailey said the game wardens’ biggest concerns were the high winds and heavy boat traffic that carried on throughout the weekend.
In addition to working the holiday, they responded to a stranded boater call and vehicle removal from the Guadalupe River in DeWitt County after the inclement weather passed, she said.
