When Doyle Maxwell returned inside to cook a meal after burning trash in his backyard on Labor Day, he thought he’d extinguished the outdoor fire.
Thirty minutes later, he said, the garage he built himself was up in flames.
Firefighters responded to the call at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dorothy Street and Evelyn Avenue. By the time they arrived at the scene, Lt. Marshall Frazier of the Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office said, the garage was already consumed.
Maxwell said the garage contained his wife’s car, a new lawn mower and various other things he’d accumulated over the years.
Frazier said no injuries were reported.
A burn ban is in effect for Victoria County. Frazier said open burning on the ground is a citable offense during the ban, but Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo had not issued any citations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.