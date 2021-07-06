The Summer Weekend Wind Down Dueling Pianos event returns from 7-11 p.m. July 30 at The Venue on Church Street.
While tables for the event have sold out, general admission tickets, which are $25 each, are still available.
“Dueling Pianos is one event where attendees can come casual and have a relaxed, fun evening with friends. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets soon as they are selling quickly and we will have limited seating this year,” said Nikki Lantz, DeWitt Medical Foundation coordinator.
The event will feature two pianos, each with a top-notch entertainer from the group Piano Punch in Austin, who will play requested songs. The audience can offer tips to increase the likelihood that a song of choice will be played. The dueling duo covers all music genres including Top 40, country, classic rock, and hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. A food court as well as a cash bar will be available for attendees.
“There is nothing like this event in our area and now, more than ever, I think everyone is looking to unwind a bit,” said Martin Leske, Dewitt Medical Foundation board president. “I am not surprised that tables sold out quickly and tickets are moving fast, so I encourage those wishing to wind down at Dueling Pianos to purchase tickets before we sell out.”
To purchase tickets or to learn more, call 361-524-6103 or email nlantz@cuerohospital.org. Follow Dewitt Medical Foundation Facebook at www.facebook.com/DewittMedicalFoundation/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.