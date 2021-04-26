The General Zaragoza Society has canceled its Cinco de Mayo festivities in Goliad because of the pandemic.
“We had to plan in advance, and at that time, we did not foresee a safe way to do it,” said Sherry Edison Garcia, secretary of the society and event chairman. “There was no way to keep everyone socially distanced.”
Typically, about 5,000 to 8,000 people converge on the small town for music and other festivities during the two-day event. A court is crowned, and Miss Zaragoza receives a $2,000 scholarship.
“The hotels and the gas stations are full,” Garcia said of past events.
Garcia said the organization’s inability to fundraise during the pandemic has made everything difficult.
Still happening this year is a wreath-laying ceremony at 10:30 a.m. May 2 at the General Zaragoza statue at the General Zaragoza Amphitheater in front of Presidio La Bahia.
Looking ahead, the society is planning a Diez y Seis de Septiembre Fiesta Celebration Sept. 11. Organizers are not yet sure whether the celebration will be one or two days.
