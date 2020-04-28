The COVID-19 pandemic might have schools closed for the rest of the academic year, but that doesn’t mean high school seniors in the Crossroads should give up on their dreams to pursue education or training after they graduate.
With that in mind, GenTX-Victoria is hosting a digital event to help area students celebrate their plans after graduation.
On Friday, the Crossroads can participate in social media activities as part of a virtual GenTX Decision Day, a statewide initiative designed to create a college-going culture in Texas. The goal is to recognize and celebrate seniors for their postsecondary plans and encourage younger students and their families to prepare early for college.
“We are proud to celebrate and recognize all of our Generation TX students this year for their commitment to a successful launch from high school,” said Quintin Shepherd, Victoria Independent School District superintendent. “They’ve shown a level of grit and determination in recent months that will ensure continued success moving forward.”
This year, GenTX Decision Day activities will include an online contest with prizes for area graduating seniors. The fun starts earlier in the week, when local coordinators will post a #GenTXVictoria “pick your player” video on TikTok featuring local college graduates showcasing their college pride. The video also will be posted on Facebook and Instagram to remind students that college is the next step in their journey toward success.
On Thursday, parents, educators and community members are encouraged to post “Throwback Thursday” photos on social media of themselves during their college days. Posts should include a helpful tip for incoming college students and the hashtags #GenTXVictoria and #TBT.
“The decision to pursue a higher education is a legacy that impacts society for generations to come,” said Bob Glenn, University of Houston-Victoria president. “GenTX Decision Day is a wonderful opportunity for those of us who have benefited from a higher education to pass on encouragement to those who are considering college and to celebrate others who are beginning their college journeys.”
High school seniors on Friday can enter the GenTX Decision Day contest by posting selfies in college gear on Facebook and Instagram to announce their college choices. Posts should tag @gentxvictoria and be public. Students also can include the hashtags #GenTXVictoria, #GenTXDay2020 and #CollegeIsWhatsNext. Participants will be entered into a drawing for prizes that include an HP laptop, a set of Powerbeats headphones, Apple AirPods, Keurig K-mini brewers, Bose bluetooth speakers, Fitbits, Netflix movie night bundles and college dorm bundles. At least one winner will be selected from each participating school in the Crossroads.
In addition, parents, educators and community members are encouraged to wear a T-shirt on May 1 from their favorite college and share pictures on social media with the hashtags #GenTXVictoria, #GenTXDay2020 and #CollegeIsWhatsNext.
“This is the seventh year that Victoria’s education, business and community partners have joined in on the fun by wearing college T-shirts on GenTX Decision Day,” Victoria College President David Hinds said. “While circumstances are different this year, one thing has not changed; our youth still need to know we believe in them and how powerful education and training can be in their lives. Please get involved by wearing a college T-shirt and posting on social media for your followers to see how education has helped shape the person you have become.”
GenTX-Victoria activities are generously supported by lead sponsor Dow, as well as UHV, VC, Victoria Independent School District and Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent.
For more information about GenTX Decision Day and how to get involved, contact Darin Kazmir, co-chair of GenTX-Victoria, at 361-582-2417 or darin.kazmir@victoriacollege.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.