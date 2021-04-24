Students, parents and community members throughout the Crossroads are encouraged to take part in GenTX Week to celebrate Class of 2021 graduates making their decision to continue their education and training after high school.
GenTX-Victoria aims to encourage an entire generation of Texans to pursue education or training after high school.
“We have a full week of activities, social media contests and celebrations planned for GenTX Week,” said Sabrina Romo, Victoria College director of Pre-College Programs and Recruitment and co-chair of the GenTX-Victoria Steering Committee. “We invite everyone to take part and show how proud we are of our graduates and their decisions to take their education and training past high school.”
Youth empowerment speaker Laymon Hicks will speak Wednesday to share his inspirational story via livestream with high school seniors. The speaker is sponsored by Dow Chemical Company.
On Thursday, parents and community members are urged to share a “Throwback Thursday” photo on social media from their college days and include a favorite college memory or helpful tip for graduates. Photos tagged with @GenTXVictoria will be eligible to win a prize.
High school seniors are invited to participate in a drive-thru GenTX parade at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The parade will start at Victoria College and end at the University of Houston-Victoria. Students are urged to decorate their cars with their college colors.
Monday, May 3, is GenTX Decision Day, where community members are invited to wear their favorite college T-shirt and share photos with @GenTXVictoria for a chance to win prizes.
Seniors can win prizes during GenTX Week by updating their Facebook profile pic using GenTX-Victoria’s #CollegeIsWhatsNext frame and by posting a selfie on Instagram or Facebook announcing their college decisions. To be eligible for prizes, students must tag @GenTXVictoria and use hashtags #DecisionDay2021 and #YourHighSchoolName.
Seniors can also duet GenTX-Victoria’s latest TikTok and tag @GenTXVictoria for a chance to win prizes. Prizes include a ring light and stand, Polaroid photo printer, Facebook Portal Mini, phone projector, tech backpack, tech notebook, Fuji Film Mini and Echo Dot.
The winners of the social media contests will be announced on May 3.
Follow @GenTXVictoria on social media for details on activities. Updates will be posted throughout the week.
Event sponsors include the Victoria Independent School District, Victoria College, the University of Houston-Victoria, Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent and Dow Chemical Company.
