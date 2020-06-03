A protest against the death of George Floyd at the Jackson County Courthouse planned for Thursday has been called off.
Brittney Carney Rodriguez, an Edna woman who organized the protest, said the silent and peaceful demonstration is postponed until further notice. She did not disclose why it was postponed.
George Floyd was a black man who died May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.
Since Floyd’s death, thousands of people across the country have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and systemic racism.
