Jackson County Courthouse

An Edna woman is asking people to join her to peacefully and silently protest the death of George Floyd at the Jackson County Courthouse on Thursday.

George Floyd was a black man who died May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.

Since Floyd’s death, thousands of people across the country have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

Brittney Rodriguez invited the public to protest Floyd's death with her at 5:15 p.m. in a post on the Jackson County Texas Community Bulletin Board Facebook group. She plans to be at the courthouse for no more than an hour, according to her post.

Rodriguez stressed the importance of social distancing and no violence or yelling. 

"We will respect George's family and show (that) no matter our race, religion, ethnicity, sexual preference, we are human and we love one another," she wrote.

