The Summer of Caring has about two weeks left. Sign up to volunteer, join them for an event, and find other ways to get involved and win prizes.
Help the Salvation Army sort or sell donations at their thrift store from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, July 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.
Clean out the landscaping at Billy T. Cattan from 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
Read to the kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Victoria from 9-10 a.m. Monday.
Deliver meals to homebound seniors from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday
Come to an event
Try out a free workout with YMCA instructors at Hopkins Park Pavilion, 505 S. Laurent St. in Victoria, Saturday: Senior fit - 9 a.m.; kickboxing - 9:30 a.m.; zumba - 10 a.m.; zumba kids - 10:30 a.m.;
People between the ages of 16 and 24 who are struggling to enter the workforce can attend the Be3 Young Adult Workshop from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27 at Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, 120 S. Main St., Ste. 110 in Victoria. Attendees will learn resources to build skills, get paid trainings, and more.
Ways to win
Build a Little Free Pantry. Make sure to post photos with #socXroads by Sunday so Keep Victoria Beautiful can do their judging. Winners and prizes will be awarded the week beginning Monday.
Have some fun with the Scavenger Hunt. Every #socXroads tagged post enters you in a drawing for Chick-fil-A party packs. Visit www.unitedwaycrossroads.org for more information on the pantry and the hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.