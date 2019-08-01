Even though it’s hot as heck out there, I look forward to this time of year because the Mississippi kites become very vocal, and I love hearing their call.
It’s about this time every year when the young birds are fledging and the adults are calling to them often to encourage them to fly on their own. If you live in a town with lots of trees, chances are you have Mississippi kites around your house, too.
We are lucky to have these graceful flyers with us all summer, and I always enjoy seeing them floating high above the trees hunting insects. They will also eat frogs, toads, lizards, turtles, snakes, bats and small mammals and birds.
Adult Mississippi kites are about the same size as a crow but they have long, narrow, pointed wings. Their head is pearly gray and the body is darker gray. They have a pale whitish patch on the rear edge of the inner part of their wings, and as with most kites, have bright red eyes. The young birds look quite different as they are more brownish with heavy streaking on their underparts.
They are a beautiful bird, and if you get the chance to watch them in flight, they can keep you entertained for quite a while.
Mississippi kites are what is known as a Neotropical migrant. They breed in the southeastern United States and the Great Plains and spend the winter in South America.
As with other Neotropical migrants, we tend to think of these birds as being home when they are here with us, but in fact, they spend seven or more months of the year in the southern hemisphere. They usually arrive in our area in late April and depart again in early September. I am always sad to see them go because I enjoy them so much during the long hot summer.
This species is already paired when they arrive in our area, and they begin nest building immediately. They nest high up in almost any tree species but are usually far from the trunk. Their nest is built of twigs and they generally lay two eggs.
Both sexes incubate the eggs and feed the nestlings when they hatch. Incubation lasts about 30 days, and the chicks fledge in another 30 days. The adults will feed the fledglings for another 15 to 20 days and this is the period when they are most vocal (now). Their call is a high thin whistle that sounds something like “phee phew.” Be careful, though, as we have many talented mockingbirds that are experts at mimicking the kites.
The range of Mississippi kites has been expanding throughout the last 100 years, mostly because of reforestation of areas that were deforested in the 1800s and urbanization, which tends to increase their preferred habitat of forested areas with considerable nearby open habitat. They can be quite territorial when they are nesting and their colonization of urban-suburban areas during the last 50 years has sometimes resulted in aggressive behavior toward humans. This behavior seems most prevalent in the Great Plains, though. I’ve not witnessed it in Texas.
They will only be with us for another month, so now is the time to get out and enjoy them before they depart for their long journey to South America.
