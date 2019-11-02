Ah. The cool weather has arrived. We have some pretty cool things happening at the Victoria Art League this month. I hope you were able to come to the reception for the adult show and competition to view the show and be there for the presentation of awards. If not, you still have some time to check it out. You can come anytime between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday to see the show, with Nov. 14 being the final day. We had many enter the show from this area.
There are other “cool” things going on at the Art League. One is the annual Christmas Bazaar, which is coming up this month. We will be decorating and gathering artwork for the bazaar the week after the Art Show. The opening day festivities are planned 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23. The Victoria Art League and gallery will be decorated for Christmas. The atmosphere will be perfect to browse around and shop for the perfect gifts for Christmas and other occasions. If this is like any of the others, there will be lots of original artistic gift items to choose from. This is your opportunity to buy some truly unique gifts and Christmas decorations, such as wreaths, centerpieces and pottery. If you cannot make it to the opening Nov. 23, come down anytime during regular hours until Dec. 21.
There will also be a special theme show, “Small Works for Big Holidays,” in the J&J annex gallery. This will be a special show of miniature watercolors, oils, acrylics, drawings, pastels, scratchboard and other media. They are for sale and make perfect small original gift items.
Classes should continue through November with Michael Windberg teaching how to paint in oils and acrylic. I continue to encourage anyone who thinks they would like to try learning an art medium, especially painting, to sign up with Windberg and give it a try. He is very knowledgeable and can teach you so much about the medium and all the various techniques to make interesting paintings.
Alana Sharp teaches the youth and children’s classes. Because she teaches different age levels at different times, I would encourage you to contact her at greenlacyrose15@gmail.com or call 210-420-5483. This is a great time to plan ahead and give someone a gift certificate for an art class. I will remind you again next month as Christmas gets closer. Also, we have another class that will be starting up after the first of the year. With the passing of Jim Feig, our digital photography teacher for many years, a good friend of his and fellow photographer, Jim Payne, will continue teaching that class. We were so excited to have someone of Payne’s expertise to take his place.
Please put the opening day festivities for the Christmas Bazaar on your calendar, or come shop for some original gifts while enjoying the quiet, serene atmosphere at the Victoria Art League.
Until next time, with all this cool weather, it looks like it will be a great time for Susan and I to get on our cycle and get out there and “smell the roses.”
