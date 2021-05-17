Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas (GSGST) will host an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. May 25 at the Victoria Girl Scout Service Center.
The center, 104 W. River St., is in downtown Victoria between Main and Bridge streets.
Families are welcome to stop by, ask questions and see what Girl Scouting is all about.
Membership is $25 per person, per year and is payable once the girl joins and starts attending meetings and events, according to a news release from the Girl Scouts.
The GSGST serves girls in kindergarten-12 grades. If the girl is attending kindergarten in the fall, she can register now for $35 and her membership lasts until Oct. 1, 2022. This allows her to attend summer activities, according to the news release.
For additional information, call 956-645-1984 or 956-923-1639.
