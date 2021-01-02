Zoe and Thomas Braman got to hold their baby boy for the first time Friday morning.
“Our daughter was so excited about being a big sister and probably FaceTimed us every 10 minutes the last 48 hours,” said Zoe Braman, of Refugio, whose other child is 6 years old. “It is so exciting adding to our family.”
Weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces, Braylen Hawes Braman entered the world at 10:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day in the birth center at Citizens Medical Center, making him one of the first babies born in the Crossroads area.
To celebrate, the nurses gifted the Refugio family a bassinet filled with supplies to care for a newborn.
“I thought it was like a little gift bag when they told me, but it was literally a bassinet filled with toys, clothes, anything and everything you can think of,” said Zoe Braman, who likened the gift to a second baby shower. “It was so thoughtful.”
“Because this year was so tough on everyone and because of COVID-19, we wanted to do a little extra,” said Sherry Lynch, the nurse manager of the birth center.
The family was also gifted a white onesie with sparkling gold lettering reading “New Year’s Baby 2021” and a plush teddy bear.
Because Citizens and many other hospitals limit visitation to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, the Braman family was not able to wait on Braylen’s arrival.
“It was very sad for us all not being able to have family and friends there to support and welcome our little one,” Zoe Braman said. “But they all traveled from out of town and were waiting for us when we got home.”
“It has certainly been different,” Lynch said. “It has been really hard to keep out the siblings of the new child or the grandparents, but most of them understand.”
For the Bramans, adding one to the family is the best way to kick off the new year.
“It has been a lot to handle,” Braylen’s mother said. “We are glad he’s here.”
