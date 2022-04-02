The Go Western Dance Community will host a music and dance event at Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., from 8-11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Live music will be by Victoria’s RSolo featuring Richard Mahan. Entry is $20 per couple at the door, children ages ages 14 and under will be admitted for free. Season passes will also be for sale.
