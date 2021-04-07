The “Go Western” Dance Community will host a dance from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution in Victoria. Live music will be provided by Blue Denim. Guests can bring their own bottles, and admittance is $10 per person.
'Go Western' Dance Community to host dance
- Advocate Staff Report
- Updated
