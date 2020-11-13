Golden Crescent Court Appointed Special Advocates (GCCASA) will host a Sofa Soiree on Dec. 5.
Charcuterie boards in a box along with a wine tasting will be available for drive-through pick-up at Cole, Cole, Easley and Sciba, 302 W. Forrest St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.
The boxes, including meats, cheeses, crackers, fruits and chocolates, will feed two people for $125 and discounts will be applied for larger parties up to 10. Boards, a company owned by Genevieve Robles, will prepare the boxes.
At 5:30 p.m., a program will be livestreamed that people can enjoy with their charcuterie boxes and wine from their sofas. The program will begin at the reverse lighted Christmas parade hosted by Victoria Parks and Recreation in Riverside Park and will include visits to local homes decorated for Christmas and a performance by Chase Brown from his home in Las Vegas, among other stops and contributors. The program will be available on YouTube, Facebook, the CASA website and the auction website.
One raffle item, a custom-built playhouse or she-shed built by JW Moore Construction, will be offered. Tickets can be purchased for $100 each. Only 250 tickets will be sold.
Auction items include vacations, jewelry, Consuela bags, gift baskets and more.
The easiest way to take advantage of everything the event offers, including purchasing charcuterie boards, buying raffle tickets and bidding on auction items, is to text GCCASA to 243725. The auction is open for bidding now.
GCCASA canceled what would have been the 12th Annual Wine Pairing because of COVID-19, and created this event to adapt to the circumstances.
“Sadly the wine pairing didn’t get to happen so we decided to go 100% virtual,” said Regina May, development director for CASA, “We had to cancel our spring fundraiser so we didn’t want to do that again because we are already hurting.”
GCCASA has served between 425 and 450 children each year for the last three years, May said. The organization serves eight counties.
“CASA advocates for foster children to get them in the best placement possible,” May said. “It’s another step to make sure the children are taken care of and not overlooked because the system is overburdened.”
For more information, contact GCCASA at 361-573-3734.
