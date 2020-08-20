The Goliad County commissioners will consider two potential budgets at their next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
One would keep the tax rate flat at 77.19 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Under this budget, the county would raise about $800,000 more in revenue from property taxes than last year.
The other proposed budget up for discussion Monday would increase the tax rate, triggering a tax election in November. The court has not publicly discussed this rate.
“We always have more months than we’ve got money,” Judge Mike Bennett said. “Our priorities are to keep the tax rate the same or lower and provide the services we need to serve the county.”
The first budget, which was discussed at a public hearing on Monday, contains additional funding for several departments. This includes about $130,000 in funding for new software for the county’s IT department to improve security and bring the county into compliance with state regulations; $110,000 for repairs to the county jail; and $26,511 to pay the salary of a new elections administrator, said county auditor Rusty Friedrichs.
This budget also includes $85,000 in additional funding for the county’s EMS department, which covers the rising costs of oxygen tank rentals, medicine and biohazard equipment. Some funding is also allocated for an architect, engineer and land for a potential new EMS building, which Precinct 4 Commissioner David Bruns said is badly needed.
Bennett said the commissioners court can add only $60,000 to the proposed flat-rate budget before it triggers a rollback election.
One sticking point during Monday’s meeting was whether the county should provide additional funding from property tax revenues for the precincts’ road and bridge funds.
Bruns, Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards and Precinct 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales said they wanted additional funding for road and bridge repairs and employee salaries.
Bennett and Friedrichs urged the commissioners to spend reserves from their special road and bridge funds to provide the county with a cushion, which Precinct 3 Commissioner Mickey White opted to do.
At the next meeting on Monday, one budget will keep the tax rate flat and ask the commissioners to draw from these reserves for additional road and bridge expenses, Friedrichs said. The other will increase the tax rate, triggering a rollback election.
Bennett said he expects the high unemployment rates resulting from the pandemic to create a tax collection shortfall, which could make it harder for the county to cover its costs.
“If there’s a shortfall, we’re going to be in sad shape,” Bennett said. “We’re up against it this year.”
The county intends to approve one of the budgets Monday, Bennett said. The meeting will take place on the second floor of the county courthouse.
