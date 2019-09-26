The gates of the Mustang Cantina Courtyard in Goliad open at 10:30 a.m. and the 2019 Fall Style Show starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The semiannual event is sponsored by Main Street Goliad.
Five models will showcase fall fashions and accessories of each participating business. They include Backwoods & Bling, Lily Grace Boutique, Square Gallery, the 3 R’s, Tia’s on the Square, Vagabond located inside of Friends Boutique & Gifts, and Remember When and Simply Charming located inside of the Ivy Vine.
For $10 per ticket, guests will enjoy appetizers prepared by restaurants in downtown Goliad before the show begins. Spirits will be available for purchase at the cantina’s bar. Attendees will be entered into a drawing, and about 30 prizes will be given away at the end of the show. Prizes include gift certificates, home decor, jewelry and fragrances. Those who attend also will receive coupons from local, downtown businesses.
“It’s interesting, you don’t think about going into Square Gallery, an art gallery, to shop for clothing,” said Keli Miller, director of Main Street Goliad. “But, they sell vintage, 80s-themed prom dresses.”
Tickets are limited to 200, and those interested in reserving tickets can call Miller at 361-645-3454.
“It’s a fun day get your girlfriends together and bring out the moms and daughters,” Miller said. “We get a lot of out-of-towners, so our businesses get fresh new customers in their stores, and we’re always about shopping local.”
