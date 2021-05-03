Moms will feel special in downtown Goliad during Mother’s Day weekend with special events Friday and Saturday.
“It’s a beautiful weekend to get out and about and do some shopping with mom, find some great deals and enjoy some nice wine,” said Keli Miller, manager of Main Street Goliad.
On Friday, racks will be moved to the sidewalks around town for the First Friday Sidewalk Sale to give shoppers opportunities to find unique gifts and good deals. Music will be provided, and First Friday Sidewalk Sales will be hosted every first Friday through August.
On Saturday, shoppers will enjoy three events: Mother’s Day Sip and Shop, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Goliad Market Days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Imagine the Possibilities, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
For the Sip and Shop, wine, mimosas and margaritas, among other beverages, will be provided in participating stores, along with special sales. Giveaways will be provided by some shops. Participating stores include Remember When, Junkin Mermaid, The Best Little Gun Shop in Texas, Blue Quail Deli, New Image Salon and Gifts, Commercial Street Bar, Hello Darlin’ Boutique and Gifts, Goliad Pharmacy and Gifts, The Garden’s Path, The Looking Glass, Tia’s on the Square, The Soul Emporium, The 3 R’s, Goliad Nutrition, Backwoods and Bling, Hanging Tree Antiques, Dwell and Square Gallery.
More than 100 vendors with unique merchandise will converge on downtown for Goliad Market Days, while three properties for sale will be open for the Imagine the Possibilities tour. Refreshments will be offered at the property tour, which will start at 206. S. Market St. Fliers will be distributed with facts about the properties and agents will be on hand to answer questions of potential buyers.
