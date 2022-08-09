The Gonzales Master Gardeners will offer its extensive Texas Master Gardener training class again this fall, according to a news release.
Classes start Sept. 13 and conclude May 2, 2023. Classes are held at 623 Fair St. in Gonzales rom 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays approximately every two weeks. The schedule may vary slightly to accommodate holidays, Christmas break and spring break.
There has been a renewed interest in home food production and landscaping. Getting outdoors to work around our homes is a great use of time as well as a health benefit, according to the news release.
The program is designed to teach a broad fundamental background in horticulture. Classes give students a solid scientific foundation as well as a lot of practical and applied training. Subjects include not only botany and plant fertilizers but also other topics such as how to start and grow plants and cuttings, prepare soil mixtures and install and maintain irrigation in the most water efficient manner. Topics and the class schedule are posted on the Gonzales Master Gardener website at www.gonzalesmastergardeners.org.
The Texas Master Gardener program is a program of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension designed to teach and promote good gardening practices. The Gonzales association conducts the training classes under the supervision of County Extension Agent Dwight Sexton.
Students who complete the program volunteer in the community for a total of 50 hours their first year to earn their certification as a Texas Master Gardener. Volunteer projects are directed toward teaching in the community which is Extension’s mission, according to the news release.
Working alongside other Master Gardeners, students learn as much from their volunteer activities as they do from the classes.
“The Gonzales Master Gardeners is not only a great learning experience, but also an opportunity to meet people with similar interests and make new friends,” Gail Johnson, class coordinator, said in the news release.
Enrollment deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 1.Applications are available at the Gonzales Extension Office,1709 E. Sara DeWitt Drive, at the Extension website at www.gonzales.agrilife.org and at the Gonzales Master Gardner website at www.gonzalesmastergardeners.org. The cost of the class is $185 which covers the cost of the textbook, the state required background check and a soils test along with all fees associated with class activities.
For more information, call the Gonzales Extension office at 830-672-8531 or Johnson 830-491-1996.
The Gonzales Master Gardeners is an all-volunteer organization and a 501 (c) (3) dedicated to advancing the mission of horticultural education under the direction of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
